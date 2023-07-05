Home

ICAI CA Inter, Final 2023 Result Out Today, Here’s How To Check Scores At icai.nic.in

In order to qualify ICAI CA Inter, Final 2023 exams, candidates will have to score at least 40 per cent marks in both CA final and inter exams. An aggregate of 50 per cent is a must.

The ICAI rolled out the CA inter, final exam results of November 2022 exams on January 10 this year. (Representative image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the ICAI CA final and intermediate results 2023 today, July 5. The official announcement to roll out the results for ICAI CA 2023 reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 5th of July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: What Is Needed To Check Scores

Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, confirmed the date and time for the result announcement of the ICAI CA Final, Inter result 2023. The additional secretary (Exams) of ICAI, SK Garg informed that candidates will be required to key in their personal log-in credentials ,including their registration number and their roll number, to access the results.

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2023: Exam Dates

Notably, the CA inter and final examination was conducted from 3 May. The last day of the examination was 18 May 2023. While the ICAI CA Inter group I exam took place on 3, 6, 8 and 10 May, the papers for group II were held on 12, 14 and 16 May.

Additionally, the final course exam for group 1 was conducted on 2, 4, 7 and 9 May whereas, for group II, the examination date was 11, 13, 15, and 17 May.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Steps To Download

Enter the name of the result portal or simply visit icai.org.

Click on the “Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result 2023” link on the homepage.

Key in your login credentials.

In the next step, submit the details.

This ICAI CA Final and Inter result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Download the results for future use.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India rolled out the CA inter and final exam results of the November 2022 exams on January 10, this year. A total of 11.09 per cent of students passed the final exams whereas 12.72 per cent qualified the inter-exams.

