ICAI CA Inter Final Results Declared: 10.24% of Candidates Pass Both Groups, Check Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Inter Final Results Declared: Candidates can now check their scores on the official ICAI website-- icai.org.

ICAI will release a merit list of June exam rank holders along with results. It will be available on icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Inter Final Results 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday declared the Chartered Accountants Final results and the Intermediate Examination results. Now the candidates can check their scores on the official ICAI website– icai.org.

In the ICAI CA Result 2023: Toppers List

In the ICAI CA Result 2023, Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad has topped the CA Final exam with a percentage of 77 per cent and scored 616 out of the total 800 marks. Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai emerged as the second topper with 603/800 or 75.38 per cent marks. Prakhar Varshney of New Delhi was the third topper with 71.75 per cent or 574 out of 800 marks.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the official notice earlier stated.

Candidates can check their scores by entering their registration numbers along with their roll numbers.

Notably, the Group 1 final exams were conducted from May 2 to 9, and the Group 2 exams were held from May 11 to May 17. And for the CA intermediate exam, Group 1 was held from May 3 to 10, and Group 2 exams were held from May 12 to 18.

Check Direct Link: ICAI May results link

ICAI CA Inter Result: 10.24% of Candidates Pass Both Groups

Group I

Appeared: 100781

Pass:19103

Pass percentage:18.95 per cent

Group II

Appeared: 81956

Pass:19208

Pass percentage: 23.44 per cent

Both groups

Appeared: 39195

Pass: 4014

Pass percentage: 10.24 per cent

ICAI CA Inter Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

First visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Then, click on the Inter or Final result tab.

After this, enter your registration number and roll number and login.

Finally, result will appear on the screen and you can download the result. CA Inter Results 2023: Login Credentials to Check Score Roll number. Registration number.

