ICAI CA Inter May 2023 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI released an important notice for the ICAI CA Inter exam 2023. The notification has been released on August 20, 2022. In the notice, ICAI has announced relaxation for the students who have registered provisionally till July 31, 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the official notice through the link given below or on the official website of ICAI–icai.org.

“Students who have provisionally registered for Intermediate through Direct Entry route till 31st July 2022 are required to submit satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination with the minimum marks as provided in sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 28F before filling the examination form of May 2023 Intermediate course,” the notice reads.

ICAI has said that students can submit their graduation proof documents with the required minimum marks. It should be submitted before filling the examination form for May 2023 Intermediate course.

As per ICAI, this decision has been taken due to the non-declaration of the final year graduation result.

Notification further reads, “Such Students are required to start their Practical Training on or before 1st October, 2022 after completing ICITSS and then appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination. The above relaxation in the requirement of Regulation 28F & 28G shall be a one-time measure only.”

ICAI CA Inter exam will be next held in November, 2022. ICAI Intermediate exam for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9 and Group 2 exam will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17.