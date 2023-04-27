Home

ICAI CA Inter May Exam Schedule 2023 Revised Due To Bye Election in Jalandhar, Jhadsuguda; Check New Dates Here

ICAI CA Inter May Exam 2023 Revised Schedule: ICAI has postponed the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Course Examination, (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) in Jalandhar and Jhadsuguda due to bye-elections.

ICAI CA Inter May Exam 2023 Revised Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Course Examination, (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) in Jalandhar and Jhadsuguda due to bye-elections. As per the notice, the CA intermediate exam 2023 which was scheduled to be held on May 10, will now be conducted on May 20, 2023. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of ICAI at .

“In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/MAY – JUNE/2023 dated 10th January, 2023, followed by Important Announcement dated 31st March 2023, it is announced for general information, that due to the Bye Election to the Parliamentary Constituency in Jalandhar (Punjab) and Legislative Assembly in Jharsuguda (Odisha), the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Course Examination, (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2023 (Wednesday) in Jalandhar (Punjab) and Jharsuguda (Odisha) also stands re-scheduled and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 20th May, 2023 (Saturday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM and at same Examination Centres,” reads the official notification.

ICAI CA Inter May Exam Schedule 2023 Official Notification

The admit card already issued in this regard will be valid for the revised date. “Further, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations announced vide Important Announcement 13-CA (EXAM)/MAY – JUNE/2023 dated 10th January 2023 in respect of all other cities and dates shall remain unchanged,” ICAI further said. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other cities and dates. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

