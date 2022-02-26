ICAI CA Inter 2021 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today. Students who appeared for ICAI CA 2021 exam can check their result on the official ICAI website– caresults.icai.org. Candidates would be required to key in their roll number and password to access their CA Intermediate result 2021.Also Read - PHOTOS: First Batch Of Indian Students Leave Ukraine, To Be Evacuated Via Romania. See Here

Candidates who registered their Email address on the official website during the set time, will also receive their ICAI CA 2021 results on their mail IDs.

ICAI releases the CA results on multiple websites. In case a website is not opening, candidates can use another website to check their results. These websites are:- icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

CA Inter result 2021: How to check Scorecard

Go to the official website of ICAI- caresults.icai.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the ICAI CA Inter 2021 result link

Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

A new log in page would age would open up

Enter asked credentials like roll number and password or registration number

ICAI CA Inter result 2021 would be displayed on the screen

Check result and save the page

Take a print out, if required

CA Inter results 2021: Passing criteria for CA Intermediate exams

To qualify CA Intermediate December 2021 exams, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 per cent in all inter papers.