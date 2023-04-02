Home

Education

ICAI CA Inter May Exam 2023 Postponed In Karnataka, Check Revised Date Here

ICAI CA Inter May Exam 2023 Postponed In Karnataka, Check Revised Date Here

ICAI CA Inter May Exam 2023 Revised Schedule: As per the notice, the CA intermediate exam 2023 which was scheduled to be held on May 10, will now be conducted on May 20, 2023.

JKBOSE Class 11th Exam Date Revised For Soft Zone Areas; Details Inside.(Freepik.com)

ICAI CA Inter May Exam 2023 Revised Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants examination in the State of Karnataka. As per the notice, the CA intermediate exam 2023 which was scheduled to be held on May 10, will now be conducted on May 20, 2023. The exam has been postponed because of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the State of Karnataka. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

“In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/MAY – JUNE/2023 dated 10th January, 2023, it is notified for general information, that due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the State of Karnataka, the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Course Examination, (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2023 (Wednesday) in the State of Karnataka at the Examination Centres at Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Hubli, Kalaburgi, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Sirsi, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura stands postponed and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 20th May, 2023 (Saturday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM and at same Examination Centres,” ICAI in an official notification said.

You may like to read

“Further, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Important Announcement 13-CA(EXAM)/MAY – JUNE/2023 dated 10th January, 2023 in respect of all other cities and dates shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other cities and dates,” added the notification.

Important Announcement – Postponement of Chartered Accountants Exams scheduled to be held on 10th May 2023 (Wednesday) at Examinations Centres in State of Karnataka due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the State of Karnataka.

Detailshttps://t.co/4W5dqPFOZb pic.twitter.com/08OWAx0IHA — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) April 1, 2023

ICAI CA Inter May 2023 Exam Postponed in these Centre

Bagalkot

Belgaum

Bellary

Bengaluru

Chikkaballapur

Chitradurga

Davangere

Gadag

Hassan

Haveri

Hubli

Kalaburgi

Kolar

Koppal

Mandya

Mangalore

Mysore

Raichur

Shimoga

Sirsi

Tumakuru

Udupi and Vijayapura

The exam will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The admit card that has been already published will be valid for the examination. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.