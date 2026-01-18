Home

ICAI CA Intermediate exam 2026 big update: Chartered Accountants Intermediate Auditing And Ethics Exam postponed; revised date soon

The Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics scheduled to be held on January 19, 2026 (Monday) has been postponed across India and abroad.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) has released an important notice regarding the examination schedule of the Chartered Accountants’ Intermediate Examination, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics. According to the notice published by ICAI, the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics, scheduled to be held on January 19, 2026 (Monday), has been postponed across India and abroad. The exam has been postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances.

The revised datesheet will be announced soon. “In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/JANUARY/2026 dated 23rd September 2025 read with Important Announcement dated 27th December 2025 it is announced for general information that due to certain unavoidable circumstances the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics scheduled to be held on 19th January 2026 (Monday) stands postponed across India and abroad,” reads the official statement.

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of other examinations notified vide Important Announcement

No. 13-CA (EXAM)/JANUARY/2026 dated 23rd September 2025, shall remain unchanged except for

the above,” the notice further added. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for the other examination dates. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.

