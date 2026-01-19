Home

Education

ICAI CA Intermediate exam 2026 big update: Chartered Accountants Intermediate Auditing And Ethics Exam revised datesheet OUT; check timing

ICAI CA Intermediate exam 2026 big update: Chartered Accountants Intermediate Auditing And Ethics Exam revised datesheet OUT; check timing

ICAI CA Intermediate exam 2026 big update:The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) has released an important notice regarding the revised examination schedule of the postponed Chartered A

ICAI CA Intermediate exam 2026 big update:The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) has released an important notice regarding the revised examination schedule of the postponed Chartered Accountants’ Intermediate Examination, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics.

As per the detailed notice published by Institute, the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics, scheduled to be held on January 19, 2026 (Monday), will now be held on January 31, 2026 across India and abroad.

“In continuation of the Institute’s Important Announcement dated 17th January 2026, it is hereby

announced for general information that the postponed Chartered Accountants Intermediate

Examination, Group II, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics will now be held, across India and Abroad, as

per details given below,” reads the notice.

According to the revised schedule, Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics will now be held on January 31, 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.