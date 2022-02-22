ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the result of the ICAI CA Intermediate exam(both old and new courses) on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Once released, candidates can check the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 on the official websites of the Institute, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Apply Before This Date

Notably, the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 will be announced for both old and new courses. Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI took to Microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Intermediate results of CA exams is expected to be declared on 26th February."

ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021: Here’s How to Check

Step 1 : Go to any of the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

: Go to any of the official websites, Step 2 : Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage. Step 3 : Enter the login details such as roll number, pin, or registration number, captcha code, and click on submit option.

: Enter the login details such as roll number, pin, or registration number, captcha code, and click on submit option. Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Your result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check the scorecard. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates must note that to download their ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 from official websites, they need to log in with their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers.