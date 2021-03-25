ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday said that the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 will be either announced on March 26 (evening) or on March 27. Once released, candidates can check the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 on the official websites of the institute, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Notably, the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 will be announced for both old and new courses. Candidates must note that to download their ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 from official websites, they need to login with their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers. Also Read - ICAI CA Result 2021: CA Foundation, Final January Exams Results Declared, Here's How to Check Score

Apart from this, they also can get their score through email as ICAI has also made arrangements for sending January Inter results via email. Those candidates who want to receive their results via email will have to register at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021: Here's How to Check

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials. Submit.

Step 4: Result cum marks statement will be displayed on your computer screen. Take a printout for future use.