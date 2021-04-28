ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exam 2021 due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Students have been demanding for months to cancel all school, college and competitive exams as the second wave of COVID-19 created an overwhelming scenario with hospitals running out of beds, oxygen. The ICAI will soon release new dates for the chartered accountant exams on the official website – icai.org. The new dates will be announced at least 25 days before the examination. Also Read - ICAI CA Final Result 2019: Scores to be Declared Shortly on Official Website at icaiexam.icai.org

"In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of the welfare & well – being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants Examinations which are scheduled to commence from 21st (Final) / 22nd (Intermediate) May 2021 across the globe."

Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations – Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Detailshttps://t.co/kxxwWq86Oy pic.twitter.com/lI4ObzVBL5 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) April 27, 2021

ICAI CA Intermediate exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 22 and the Final exam was to be held from May 21.