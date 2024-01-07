ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Nov Result 2023 Expected on Jan 9? Know How to Check Scorecard, Topper List

Home

ICAI CA Final Intermediate November 2023 Result Date: The results for the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams conducted in November 2023 are likely to be declared on January 9, 2024, according to an announcement by Dhiraj Khandelwal, Chief Communication Manager (CCM) of ICAI, as mentioned in his recent tweet(dated Jan 4). Sharing a post on X(formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The results of Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in the month of November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024.” As soon as the result is published, candidates can download the ICAI CA Intermediate Result and ICAI CA Final November 2023 Results by visiting the official website at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

Also, the ICAI CA Result can be accessed by visiting these websites – icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org. The Institute conducted the CA Intermediate examination for Group 1 between November 2, 4, 6, and November 8, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for Group 2 was held on November 10, 13, 15, and November 17.

Speaking of the exam schedule, the ICAI conducted the CA examination between November 1 to 15. Later, the ICAI CA 2023 examinations for November 7 and November 17 were rescheduled to November 19, 2023. “In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/NOVEMBER DECEMBER/2023 dated 5th July 2023, it is announced for general information that in view of the Legislative Assembly Election in the State of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Chartered Accountant Examinations, November 2023, as per details given below, stands postponed and the said examinations shall now be held on 19th November 2023 (Sunday) at the same venue(s) and at the same timing(s),” ICAI in an official notification said.

Visit the Official Website : Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at , , or .

: Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at , , or . Locate the Result Section : Look for the section or tab on the homepage that specifically mentions “CA Intermediate” or “CA Final” results for the November 2023 session.

: Look for the section or tab on the homepage that specifically mentions “CA Intermediate” or “CA Final” results for the November 2023 session. Select Exam Type: Click on the appropriate link based on the exam you appeared for – either CA Intermediate or CA Final.

Click on the appropriate link based on the exam you appeared for – either CA Intermediate or CA Final. Enter Login Credentials : You will be directed to a login page where you need to input your specific details. Enter login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. After entering the necessary details, click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button to proceed.

: You will be directed to a login page where you need to input your specific details. Enter login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. After entering the necessary details, click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button to proceed. Viewing the Result : The CA Intermediate or Final November 2023 exam result/scorecard will be displayed on your screen. It will show your subject-wise marks, overall score, and whether you have passed or not.

: The CA Intermediate or Final November 2023 exam result/scorecard will be displayed on your screen. It will show your subject-wise marks, overall score, and whether you have passed or not. Download/Save the Scorecard: Take a moment to review and verify the information mentioned in the scorecard. If needed, you can download the result/scorecard for future reference. Take a hard copy of the scorecard or save the PDF file on your device for your records or any necessary documentation.

