Home

Education

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Nov Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow? Check Tentative Dates, How to Download Scorecard

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Nov Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow? Check Tentative Dates, How to Download Scorecard

To access the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Nov Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow? Check Tentative Dates, How to Download Scorecard

ICAI CA Final Intermediate November 2023 Result Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the CA Intermediate and Final results November 2023 soon. As per a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the ICAI CA Final and Inter Result for the November session will likely be announced between January 5 and January 10, 2024.

Trending Now

To access the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number. All those candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the scorecard by visiting the official website of the Institute at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

You may like to read

NOTE: Please note, that the dates mentioned in this article are tentative. Candidates are advised to visit this space to view the latest updates.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Nov Result 2023: Check Tentative Dates

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Nov Result 2023: January 5 to January 10, 2024

CA Intermediate and Final Nov 23 Exam result may be expected between 5th Jan to 10th jan . Just for information . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) December 2, 2023

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Nov Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?

Visit the Official Website : Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at , , or .

: Open your web browser and go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at , , or . Locate the Result Section : Look for the section or tab on the homepage that specifically mentions “CA Intermediate” or “CA Final” results for the November 2023 session.

: Look for the section or tab on the homepage that specifically mentions “CA Intermediate” or “CA Final” results for the November 2023 session. Select Exam Type: Click on the appropriate link based on the exam you appeared for – either CA Intermediate or CA Final.

Click on the appropriate link based on the exam you appeared for – either CA Intermediate or CA Final. Enter Login Credentials : You will be directed to a login page where you need to input your specific details. Enter login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. After entering the necessary details, click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button to proceed.

: You will be directed to a login page where you need to input your specific details. Enter login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. After entering the necessary details, click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button to proceed. Viewing the Result : The CA Intermediate or Final November 2023 exam result/scorecard will be displayed on your screen. It will show your subject-wise marks, overall score, and whether you have passed or not.

: The CA Intermediate or Final November 2023 exam result/scorecard will be displayed on your screen. It will show your subject-wise marks, overall score, and whether you have passed or not. Download/Save the Scorecard: Take a moment to review and verify the information mentioned in the scorecard. If needed, you can download the result/scorecard for future reference. Take a hard copy of the scorecard or save the PDF file on your device for your records or any necessary documentation.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 Websites to Track

For more details, refer to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.