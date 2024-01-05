ICAI CA Result 2023 LIVE Updates: CA Final, Intermediate November Result at icai.org(Soon); Official Link, Pass Percentage

Home

ICAI CA Final Intermediate November 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate and Final results November 2023 anytime soon on its official website.

ICAI CA Final Intermediate November 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate and Final results November 2023 anytime soon on its official website. The ICAI CA Final and Inter Result for the November session is likely to be announced between January 5 and January 10, 2024. To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number. All those candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the scorecard by visiting the official website of the Institute at icai.org and . Along with the result, ICAI will announce the pass percentage and topper list. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICAI CA Final Intermediate November 2023 Result date and time.

