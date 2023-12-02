By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2023 Soon; Check Expected Dates, How To Access Scores
ICAI CA Intermediate Nov Result 2023 Expected Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate and Final results November 2023 anytime soon. According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the ICAI CA Final and Inter Result for the November session will likely be announced between January 5 and January 10, 2023. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website at icai.org.
To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.
CA Intermediate and Final Nov 23 Exam result may be expected between 5th Jan to 10th jan . Just for information .
— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) December 2, 2023
