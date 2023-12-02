ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2023 Soon; Check Expected Dates, How To Access Scores

Home

ICAI CA Intermediate Nov Result 2023 Expected Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate and Final results November 2023 anytime soon. According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the ICAI CA Final and Inter Result for the November session will likely be announced between January 5 and January 10, 2023. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website at icai.org.

To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

CA Intermediate and Final Nov 23 Exam result may be expected between 5th Jan to 10th jan . Just for information . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) December 2, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.