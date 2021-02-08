The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Examination Results on the official website. The ICAI CA candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results now. The merit list for CA foundation and intermediate exam will be released shortly. Also Read - ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result RELEASE Date and Other Details Here

Ahmedabad’s Shreya Rakesh Tibrewal topped the exam in intermediate new syllabus exam with 87.63 per cent marks while Mumbra’s Zarin Begum Yusuf Khan secured rank one in the old coure with 65.86 per cent. In foundation course, Puneet Agrawal and Nidhi Dinesh Kumar both topped the exam with 90.25 per cent. Also Read - ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result Likely to be Announced by THIS DATE at icai.org, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - ICAI CA Final Exam Result 2020 DECLARED at icaiexam.icai.org, Direct Link To Check Result Online Here

Step 1: Visit the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.