ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2020: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants is likely to announce the ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Examination Results on February 3, 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. icai.org. Also Read - CA November Result 2020 For Final Course Likely To Be Announced On This Date at icai.org

A Tweet regarding the release of the ICAI Intermediate and Foundation examinations was put out by ICAI Central Council of ICAI – Dhiraj Khandelwal stating that the examination results will be released by February 3, 2021. Also Read - ICAI CA January 2021 Notification for Exam Centre Change Released at icai.org, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA Official Website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Result Link

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password

Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Examination Results 2020 for further reference

The ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Examination Results 2020 will be released on the official website – icai.org. Candidates can also check the ICAI CA Examination Results for Intermediate and Foundation Courses through the direct link to be provided below.

The candidates must note that the ICAI CA Examination Results 2020 will also be shared with the students through SMS on the registered mobile number of the candidates.

The ICAI CA Final Examination Results 2020 are expected to be released on the official website today.