New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce CA Intermediate Result 2021 on March 26 or 27, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India i.e. icai.org. ICAI tweeted from its official Twitter handle mentioning “Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 26th March 2021(evening)/Saturday the 27th March 2021.” Also Read - ICAI CA Result 2021: CA Foundation, Final January Exams Results Declared, Here's How to Check Score

Below, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results once they are announced. All those candidates who are registering their requests will be given their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered with the website automatically after the results are declared. Also Read - ICAI CA Result 2021 Likely Today: Know Where And How to Check Foundation, Final January Exam Results

CHECK HERE FOR ICAI CA OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION Also Read - UGC Grants Postgraduate Degree Status to CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI or Click here to visit the page directly.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab.

Step 3: Log in with your credentials and enter your roll no.

Step 4: Check your CA Intermediate Result 2021.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use.

There is an option provided for candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of getting their results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates can register their requests at the ICAI website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 24th March 2021.