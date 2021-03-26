ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday declared the ICAI CA intermediate result. Notably, the ICAI CA Intermediate Result was announced for both old and new courses. To check the ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers. Candidates who have already placed a request to receive their results on a registered mobile number will get a message from ICAI soon. Also Read - ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result 2021 Likely to be Released Tomorrow | Here’s How to Check

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: Here's How to Check Score

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

The ICAI had already released the CA Foundation and Final results on March 22. The CA Final and Foundation exams were held on January 21, 22, 24, 27 and 29.