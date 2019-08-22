ICAI CA Intermediate Result May 2019 Dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) intermediate exam for both old and new course on August 23, stated a report.

Candidates who attempted the exam can check their scores at icaiexam.icai.org. Some of the other websites to check the CA Inter results 2019 are caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check Your ICAI CA intermediate result via SMS/email:

Step 1: Candidates should have to pre-register their mobile numbers at the official website, i.e., icaiexam.icai.org to check their result via SMS or email.

Step 2: To get your results of the Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course) via SMS, type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number. To get your results of the Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number.

Step 3: Now send the message to 58888.

Note that the All India Merit list comprising the top 50 ranks in both the intermediate examination (Old Course and New Course) will also be released on the official websites on the date the results are declared.