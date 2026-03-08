Home

Education

ICAI CA Intermediate Topper List January 2026: Kanhiya Lal tops ICAI CA Inter exam, secures AIR 1

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026: Kanhiya Lal secures the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the ICAI CA Intermedia result. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) January 2026 Foundation and Intermediate exam results today, March 8, 2026. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate 2026 results at icai.nic.in. The candidate must enter his/her registration Number along with his/her Roll Number to download the ICAI CA Foundation result and the ICAI CA Intermediate result.

