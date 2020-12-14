ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA Jan/Feb examination on its official website icai.org. As per the schedule, ICAI CA January/February examination will begin from January 21 and conclude on February 7, 2021. Also Read - ICAI Postpones Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Paper-1, Details Here

“Important Announcement – Schedule OF ICAI CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Examinations – JANUARY/ FEBRUARY 2021,” ICAI tweeted on Friday. Also Read - Cyclone Nirav: ICAI Postpones CA Exams 2020 On November 24, 25 in Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

The exam is being conducted for students who have opted-out of November 2020 examinations and selected to appear for November 2020 Cycle – II examination.

Check ICAI CA January/February examination schedule here:

ICAI CA Foundation Course Examination (new scheme): 21st, 23rd, 25th and 28th January 2021

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th January 2021

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-II: 1st, 3rd and 5th February 2021

ICA CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th January 2021

ICA CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-II: 1st, 3rd , 5th and 7th February 2021

ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th January 2021

ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-II: 30th January 2021, 2nd, 4th and 6th February 2021

ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th January 2021

ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-II: 30th January 2021, 2nd, 4th and 6th February 2021

“In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST),” reads the official notification.

ICAI has also said that there will be no change in the CA examination January/ February 2021 schedule in the event of any day of the test being declared a public holiday by the Centre or any state government/ local holiday.