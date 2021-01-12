The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the notification regarding the ICAI CA exam centre change for the January 2021 examinations. The candidates who are preparing for the ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation and Final Examination in January 2021 can now visit the official website of ICAI to check the exam centre change. Also Read - ICAI Postpones Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Paper-1, Details Here

The exam centre has been changed for Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, according to the latest updates. The students appearing for the examination at Bishop Johnson School & College Allahabad will now be appearing for the examination at Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College.

The candidates must note that the official notification of the examination is now available on the official website i.e. icai.org.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the official notification:

ICAI CA Exam Centre Official Notification

The ICAI CA 2021 examinations are scheduled to commence from January 21, 2021, and will be conducted until February 7, 2021. As per the schedule, the ICAI CA foundation exam will be conducted from January 1 to 28, 2021 while the ICAI CA final exam will be held from January 21 to February 6, 2021. The ICAI CA Intermediate exam will be conducted from January 22 to February 7, 2021. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The Institute had recently released the ICAI CA 2021 Examination admit card on the official website for the January 2021 exams.

The Admit Card of ICAI CA 2021 examinations will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, examination centre name and address and the examination schedule.