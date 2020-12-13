ICAI CA January exam: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced dates for Chartered Accountants (CA) exam scheduled to be held in January 2021. The examination would commence from January 21 and would end on February 7, 2021. Appearing candidates can check the full schedule on the official site of ICAI — icai.org.

Check Complete Schedule For CA Exam 2021

Course Date of Examination Foundation Course Examination January 21, 23, 25, 28 Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme January 22, 24, 27, 29- Group I February 1, 3, 5, 7- Group II Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination- Old Scheme January 22, 24, 27, 29- Group I February 1, 3, 5 – Group II Final Course Examination (Old & New) January 21, 23, 25, 28- Group I January 30, February 2, 4, 6- Group II

The examination will be conducted in single-shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The institute clearly stated that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.

“Candidates may note that two of the papers viz. Paper(s) 3 & 4 of Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Elective Paper – 6 of Final Examination (under New Scheme) is of 4 hours. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration”, it added.