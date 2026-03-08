ICAI CA January Results 2026 LIVE: ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result at icai.nic.in(shortly); download link, how to check

Home

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate 2026 results by visiting the official website at icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) January 2026 Foundation and Intermediate exam results likely today, March 8, 2026. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate 2026 results by visiting the official website at icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the afternoon of 8th March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the official statement. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for ICAI CA January Results 2026, ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result download link, how to check

