New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) & Foundation Examination held in July 2021 on Monday, 13th September 2021 (evening)/Tuesday, and 14th September 2021.

The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the institute i.e. icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

ICAI has made arrangements for the candidates of Final examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website- icaiexam.icai.org from September 11, 2021.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI has said.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.