ICAI CA May/July Exam 2020 has been cancelled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These exams have been merged with the November session exams. Students are requested to visit the official website of ICAI and read the notice posted regarding this.

“On a review of above developments and in order to ensure the interest of its students and their well-being, the Institute has decided to cancel May 2020 Examinations and merge the May 2020 attempt with November 2020 Examinations, with the due carryover of all benefits already available to students including the fee paid and exemptions,” the notice read.

“The students who have made an application for May 2020 Examinations will have an option to change the group(s) of their appearance and centre of Examinations at the time of making a fresh application for November 2020 Examinations, which, subject to conditions prevailing at the relevant time, will start from 1st November 2020. It is again clarified that in this schema, the students will be free to exercise the options afresh for the groups that they intend to appear in the November 2020 examinations.”

Prior to this, the Institute had informed the Supreme Court that it would assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams that were slated to be conducted in July. It had said that it would also consult states and examination centres on the same.

The bench, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, was also told by the counsel that cases of coronavirus have increased and some of the states have extended the restrictions imposed amid the spike in the number of infection.