The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has revised the dates for the CA Foundation Exams 2022. CA Foundation Exam will now be held in June 2022. "To mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in Exams as well as in either of CBSE Term II (2021-22) or CISCE Semester 2 Exams 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the dates for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination 2022," stated the official notice issued by ICAI.

The candidates must note that the CA Foundation Exam 2022 Dates were changed by ICA due to the release of the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Date Sheet and CISCE Semester 2 Exams 2022 Date Sheet.

The CA Foundation Exams 2022 were scheduled for May 2022 but after the release of the Date Sheets for Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE for Term 2 Exams for Class 12, ICAI has revised the dates.

CA Foundation Exams 2022 New Dates

New Exam Dates: June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2022

Old Exam Dates: May 23, 25, 27 and 29, 2022

“It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the exam schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any Sate Government, Local Holiday,” the notice further added.