ICAI CA May Exam 2023: CA Foundation, Inter, Final Courses Datesheet Out at icai.org. Check Details Here

ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Eligible candidates can download the CA Inter and CA Final courses timetable by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter May 2023 Exam : ICAI Announces relaxation of submitting graduation documents

ICAI CA May Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination dates for Foundation, Inter, and Final courses, today January 10, 2023. The date sheet has been released for May and June sessions. Eligible candidates can download the CA Inter and CA Final courses timetable by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org. As per the schedule, the final course examination will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and June 30, 2023.

“The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is pleased to announce that the next Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be held on the dates and places which are given below provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each of the below mentioned places,” ICAI in an official notification said.

The Inter Examination will be held in two groups. Group I will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023 whereas Group II will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023.

ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Foundation Course Examination: 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2023

Intermediate Course Examination: (Group I) May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023. (Group II)May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023

Final Course Examination: Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 7th & 9th May 2023

Final Course Examination Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th May 2023

“No examination is scheduled on 5th May 2023 (Friday) on account of Budha Purnima, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday as per F. No. 12/5/2022-JCA-2 dated 16.06.2022 issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Government of India,” ICAI in an official statement said.

How to Download ICAI CA May 2023 Datesheet?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org.

Then click on the announcement section

Click on “Important Announcement for May-June 2023 CA Examinations – (10-01-2023)”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen

Download and check the exam dates and other details.

How to Access ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022?

Earlier today, ICAI declared the CA intermediate and CA final result 2022 for the November session exams. One released, Candidates, can download the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 by logging into the official website at icai.org. The results can also be accessed from the list of websites given below.

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi

medium for answering papers. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.