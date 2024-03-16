By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICAI CA May Exams 2024 Postponed; Revised Schedule For Intermediate, Final Exams on March 19
The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has postponed the CA Intermediate and Final exams 2024, which were slated to be conducted in May. The Institute will release the revised schedule for CA M
The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has postponed the CA Intermediate and Final exams 2024, which were slated to be conducted in May. The Institute will release the revised schedule for CA May Intermediate, Final exams 2024 on March 19, 2024.”The Election Commission today have announced schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April – June 2024. It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024.”
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) will release the detailed revised schedule of the May 2024 Examinations on March 19, 2024 (Evening) at www.icai.org. “Students writing their Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2024 may kindly note the same and bear with us for the time being,” ICAI further added.
The students are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.