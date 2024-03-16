ICAI CA May Exams 2024 Postponed; Revised Schedule For Intermediate, Final Exams on March 19

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) will release the detailed revised schedule of the May 2024 Examinations on March 19, 2024 (Evening) at www.icai.org. “Students writing their Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2024 may kindly note the same and bear with us for the time being,” ICAI further added.

The students are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org