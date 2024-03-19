Home

ICAI CA May Exams 2024 Revised Schedule LIVE: ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exam Dates at icai.org Soon; Direct Link

ICAI CA May Exams 2024 Revised Schedule will be released today. Check ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exam Dates at icai.org.

ICAI CA May Exams 2024 Revised Schedule LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will release a revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final exams 2024, which were slated to be conducted in May. The Institute will release the revised schedule for CA May Intermediate, Final exams 2024 today, March 19, 2024. Candidates can download the ICAI CA May Revised Schedule by visiting the official website of the Institute at www.icai.org. The ICAI CA May exam dates have been revised in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICAI CA May Exams 2024 Revised Schedule.

