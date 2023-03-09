Home

Education

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Application Form Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At icai.org; Steps To Edit Details Here

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Application Form Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At icai.org; Steps To Edit Details Here

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Application Form Correction Window: Candidates need to log in with their application number, registered email id, and date of birth to edit their ICAI CA application form 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Soon at icai.org.

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Application Form Correction Window: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams May/June session 2023 application correction window, tomorrow, March 10, 2023. Aspirants can make necessary changes in the ICAI CA application form through the official website of ICAI — icai.org. Candidates need to log in with their application number, registered email id, and date of birth to edit their ICAI CA application form 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Exam Date

ICAI will publish the CA May-June 2023 exam admit card tentatively 15 days before the examination. ICAI CA Foundation Examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. The Final Course Group 1 Exam will begin on May 14 and end on May 21, 2022. Meanwhile, the Inter Group I exams will commence on May 3 and will end on May 10, 2023. The Group-2 exams will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023.

You may like to read

ICAI CA May June 2023 Registration Dates

Start Date: 03-Feb-2023 (10:00 Hrs IST)

Last Date for Online Submission of form without late fee: 24-Feb-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)

Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee: 03-Mar-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)

Correction Window (Final, Intermediate, Foundation) – May/June 2023 Start Date: 04-Mar-2023 (10:00 Hrs IST)

Correction Window (Final, Intermediate, Foundation) – May/June 2023 End Date: 10-Mar-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)

ICAI CA Application Form 2023: How To Make Correction Go to the official website icai.org.

Log in with the required credentials and the ICAI CA application will display.

Cross-verify details and make necessary changes in the application form.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for further reference

Save, Download, and take a printout of the application form for future reference. Candidates, who desire to appear in ICAI (CA) – 2023, must visit the official website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.