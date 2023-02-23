ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at icai.org
ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams May/June session 2023 tomorrow, February 24, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
The Institute will open the application correction window for the ICAI CA May/June session 2023 between March 4 to March 10, 2023. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their application can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. Students will have to log in through the official website icai.org with their credentials and make the required changes. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination.
ICAI CA May June 2023 Registration Dates
- Start Date: 03-Feb-2023 (10:00 Hrs IST)
- Last Date for Online Submission of form without late fee: 24-Feb-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)
- Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee: 03-Mar-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)
- Correction Window (Final, Intermediate, Foundation) – May/June 2023 Start Date: 04-Mar-2023 (10:00 Hrs IST)
- Correction Window (Final, Intermediate, Foundation) – May/June 2023 End Date: 10-Mar-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)
ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration: Check Steps to Fill Application Form
- Go to the official website icai.org.
- Click on the examinations link available on the home page.
- Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink.
- If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing basic details such as your name, email id, date of birth, and others. After registration, log in again.
- Now, fill up the application form. Upload the documents if asked.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Save, Download, and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
ICAI CA Foundation Examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023.The Final Course Group 1 Exam will begin on May 14 and end on May 21, 2022. Meanwhile, the Inter Group I exams will commence on May 3 and will end on May 10, 2023. The Group-2 exams will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023.
