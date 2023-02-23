ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at icai.org

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams May/June session 2023 tomorrow, February 24, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The Institute will open the application correction window for the ICAI CA May/June session 2023 between March 4 to March 10, 2023. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their application can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. Students will have to log in through the official website icai.org with their credentials and make the required changes. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination.

You may like to read

ICAI CA May June 2023 Registration Dates

Start Date: 03-Feb-2023 (10:00 Hrs IST)

Last Date for Online Submission of form without late fee: 24-Feb-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)

Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee: 03-Mar-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)

Correction Window (Final, Intermediate, Foundation) – May/June 2023 Start Date: 04-Mar-2023 (10:00 Hrs IST)

Correction Window (Final, Intermediate, Foundation) – May/June 2023 End Date: 10-Mar-2023 (23:59 Hrs IST)

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration: Check Steps to Fill Application Form