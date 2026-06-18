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ICAI CA May Results 2026 LIVE: CA Final Result download link at icai.org Today; How to check scores

ICAI CA May Results 2026: Candidates can access the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 by visiting the official website at icai.nic.in/caresult, icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 18, 2026 10:12 AM IST
ICAI CA May Results 2026 LIVE: CA Final Result download link at icai.org Today; How to check scores
ICAI CA May Results 2026 LIVE: CA Final Result download link at icai.org Today; How to check scores(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 today, May 18, 2026. Candidates can access the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 by visiting the official website at caresults.icai.org, icai.org, and icai.nic.in. “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number,” reads the official website.

To download the ICAI CA Final Result 2026, a student must enter his/her registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.

Read more: ICAI CA Results 2026 declared at icai.nic.in; Check CA Foundation, Intermediate scorecard, download link

ICAI CA May Result 2026: How to Check CA Final Result?

  1. Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at caresults.icai.org .
  2. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICAI CA Final Result 2026.”
  3. Enter the login details, such as the application number and date of birth.
  4. Your ICAI CA May Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICAI CA May Result 2026: Login credentials required to Check CA Final Result?

  1. Application number
  2. Roll number

ICAI CA May Result 2026: List of Official Websites required to Check CA Final Result?

  1.  caresults.icai.org
  2. www.icai.org

“The result for CA Final May 2026 examination is not yet declared. Please visit www.icai.org for the latest announcement regarding the result declaration,” reads the official statement on the website. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICAI CA Result.

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2026 10:12 AM IST

    ICAI CA May Result 2026: Login credentials required to Check CA Final Result?

    1. Application number
    2. Roll number
  • Jun 18, 2026 10:11 AM IST

    ICAI CA May Result 2026: List of Official Websites required to Check CA Final Result?

    1. caresults.icai.org
    2. http://www.icai.org
  • Jun 18, 2026 9:38 AM IST

    ICAI CA May Results 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 today, May 18, 2026. Candidates can access the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 by visiting the official website at caresults.icai.org, icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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