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ICAI CA May Results 2026 LIVE: CA Final Result download link at icai.org Today; How to check scores

ICAI CA May Results 2026: Candidates can access the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 by visiting the official website at icai.nic.in/caresult, icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

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ICAI CA May Results 2026 LIVE: CA Final Result download link at icai.org Today; How to check scores(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 today, May 18, 2026. Candidates can access the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 by visiting the official website at caresults.icai.org, icai.org, and icai.nic.in. “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number,” reads the official website.

To download the ICAI CA Final Result 2026, a student must enter his/her registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.

ICAI CA May Result 2026: How to Check CA Final Result?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at caresults.icai.org . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICAI CA Final Result 2026.” Enter the login details, such as the application number and date of birth. Your ICAI CA May Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICAI CA May Result 2026: Login credentials required to Check CA Final Result?

Application number Roll number

ICAI CA May Result 2026: List of Official Websites required to Check CA Final Result?

“The result for CA Final May 2026 examination is not yet declared. Please visit www.icai.org for the latest announcement regarding the result declaration,” reads the official statement on the website. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICAI CA Result.