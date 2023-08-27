Home

ICAI CA November 2023 Registration Window Closes In 3 Days, Check Important List Of Documents Required

The last date of registration for the The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA November 2023 is August 30. Check the process to register and the important documents required for the registration..

New Delhi: The registration for the November-December 2023 Session of Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) CA Exam is going but is set to close in just THREE DAYS. The last date for registration including late fees is August 30, 2023. If you are interested and meet the eligibility criteria for the same, then you may register yourself by visiting the official website- icai.org. How to register for ICAI CA November 2023, what is the ICAI CA November 2023 Exam Date and what are the important documents that you require for the registration, find out..

ICAI CA November 2023: How To Register

As mentioned earlier, the last date of registration for ICAI CA November 2023 is August 30 and to complete the process you have to first visit the official website- icai.org. Provide the necessary information asked to get a registration number and password so that you can log in. After logging in using the credentials provided to you, look for the ‘Apply Now’ option and then click on it. Fill the application form given to you, upload all the required documents, the list of which you will find below, and then after re-checking your details, click on ‘submit’. After filling the form correctly and completely, pay the ICAI CA exam fee using the preferred online mode of payment; please note that the fee will be different for the different categories.

ICAI CA November 2023: List Of Important Documents Required For Registration

While registering yourself for this exam, you will require certain documents-

A recent passport-size photograph of you; it should be coloured. Attested class X admit card or certificate; it should have your name and date of birth. An attested copy of your class XII examination’s admit card or marksheet Certificate of the special category (SC/ST/OBC) you belong to, if any. If you are not an Indian, you will need an attested proof of your nationality

ICAI CA November 2023: Important Dates

Please note that the registration process for the exam closes on August 30 and the candidates who successfully register themselves well within the deadline, will get the opportunity to modify their application forms; the edit window will remain open between September 1 and September 7. Intermediate Course Examinations– The Group I exams will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7 while the Group II papers will be held on November 9, 11, 14 and 16. Final Course Examinations– Group I Exams will be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7 and Group II Exams will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16. The final admit cards for the candidates will be released 15 days prior to the date of examination.

(Please Note: No examination is scheduled on 12th November 2023 on account of Diwali, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday.)

For the examination schedule, timings, syllabus and centre-related instructions, click here and refer to the notification issued by ICAI.

