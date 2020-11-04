ICAI CA November Exams 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently released a notification for the candidates living in containment zones, who may face difficulty in appearing for ICAI CA November exam 2020.

Such candidates who have issues with the exam center or are have any sort of enquiry can submit their concerns on official website icai.org.

“Students having genuine concerns-Centre falling under containment zone in Admit Cards are requested to submit the same for consideration. Additionally, Buffer Centers are arranged. ICAI advises against any unauthorized usage,” ICAI said in a tweet.

ICAI had released an advisory on October 30 stating that the CA November 2020 exams will be conducted as per schedule from November 21. The exams will be held in a single shift from 2 PM.

COVID-19 positive students and or those having symptoms of the deadly disease can opt-out from November 2020 on self-declaration basis.

Few days ago, the Institute had warned against a fake notice regarding revised exam dates doing rounds on social media, declaring it fake and assuring action against those spreading false information.