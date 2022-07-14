ICAI CA Exam Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI November session dates for Intermediate and Final exams. According to the dates announced by the institute, ICAI will commence the application process for the ICAI CA November session 2022 from July 21, 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date(without late fee) to submit the application forms is August 10, 2022.Also Read - ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 Out Now @ icaiexam.icai.org for June Exams; Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

Candidates who want to take admissions to Chartered Accountancy (CA) courses – Foundation, Intermediate and Intermediate IPC courses can fill the application form on the official website of ICAI–icai.org.

Here are some of the key details:

ICAI Intermediate exam for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9

Group 2 exam will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17

ICAI CA Final course exams 2022 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1

For Group 2, exam will be held on November 10, 12, 14, and 16.

ICAI CA May 2022 exams were conducted between May 14 to May 30 for Intermediate and Final courses.

The CA Foundation exams will be held between June 24 and June 30, 2022.

ICAI CA may result 2022 is most likely to release tomorrow, July 15.

ICAI November Session 2022: Application dates
Events Dates
Online Registration Begins July 21, 2022
Online Registration Ends August 10, 2022
Last date with late fee 600/- or US $ 10 August 17, 2022