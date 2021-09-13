ICAI CA Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA Result 2021 for July examinations shortly on Monday (September 13). As per the official notification, ICAI is likely to release CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021 for July examination today and candidates who have appeared for the CA Old and New Course examination for Final and Foundation courses would be able to check result online on caresults.icai.org and other official websites like icai.nic.in and icairexam.icai.org.Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s New Yoga Post on Urdhva Dhanurasana is Giving Major Fitness Vibes
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check ICAI CA Result 2021:
- To check the result online, simply go to any of the links provided above
- On the home page the link for the CA Final (Old) July 2021 or CA Final (New) July 2021 and CA Foundation July 2021 would be activated – click on the relevant link
- A new window would open
- Enter your roll number and pin number or your registration number
- Enter the captcha or text shown for verification and submit
- Your CA Result would be displayed on the screen