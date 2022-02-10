ICAI CA Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021. Those who have appeared for the examinations can download check their scores online at caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and icaiexam.icai.org. Notably, the ICAI CA Exam Result 2021 has been announced for both old and new courses.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in

ICAI has also released the CA toppers and pass percentage details for both Final and Foundation programmes. This year, Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala from Surat in Gujarat has topped the CA Final December exam 2021. Candidates can check the name and scores of the candidates.

CA Final (New Course) Top 3 Rank Holders

Radhika Beriwala (640/800) Nitin Jain (632/800) Nivedita N (624/800)

CA Pass percentage: Final (New course)

Group Number of candidates appeared Number of candidates Passed % pass I Group 1 57,254 12767 22.3% II Group 2 54144 16525 30.52% III Both Group 28988 4437 15.31%

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check the ICAI CA Result 2021

Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org .

. Click on the Results tab available on the homepage.

Now click on ICAI CA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given below to download the result.