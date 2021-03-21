ICAI CA Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of CA Foundation and Final exams on Sunday (March 21). The candidates who appeared in ICAI CA Foundation and Final exams 2021 can check their scores on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The exams were conducted in January 2021. Also Read - ICAI CA Result 2021 Likely Today: Know Where And How to Check Foundation, Final January Exam Results

Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 declared. Same can be checked at the following websites: http://icaiexam.icai.org, http://caresults.icai.org, http://icai.nic.in, the ICAI said in a tweet. Also Read - UGC Grants Postgraduate Degree Status to CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications

How to check ICAI CA Foundation, Final January 2021 results?

Students will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers and registration or pin numbers. Candidates can also register at icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Such candidates will receive their results via email when it is announced.

Steps to download ICAI result 2021:

1. Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2. Click on the result link.

3. Login with your roll number and registration or pin number.

4. Submit and download scorecards.