ICAI CA Results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the ICAI CA final old and new course exam and CA foundation exam results today. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website of ICAI icai.org for latest updates on ICAI CA results 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to CA results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. icai.org.

When will ICAI announce CA Results 2021? The official notification states that the ICAI CA results 2021 may be announced on Sunday or Monday evening (March 21 or March 22). Students can register themselves today if they wish to get updates on CA results 2021 by mail.

ICAI CA Results 2021 January session: Check steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘Latest Notification’ tab on home page. Now, click on the link which says ‘CA Result 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

Students can also keep a tab on india.com as we bring the fastest updates on upcoming results and exams.