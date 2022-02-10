ICAI CA Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI on Thursday (February 10) announced the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021. The ICAI CA Result 2021 has been released online on icaiexam.icai.org and other ICAI websites. All candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations will be able to check their scores online. ICAI would be releasing the results for CA Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and CA Foundation Examination on websites like — caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and icaiexam.icai.org.Also Read - ICAI CA Result 2021: CA Final, Foundation Result Announced on caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in; Here's How to CHECK

The ICAI CA examination was held across the country from December 5 to December 20, 2021, in 192 districts. The Foundation course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 13 to 19 and the Final course exam under the new scheme was conducted from December 5 to December 19 and under the old course was conducted from December 5 to December 19, 2022.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check the ICAI CA Result 2021

Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2021 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

All candidates must note that they are to keep their registration number and PIN or password handy. And, students who have registered for their ICAI CA results on e-mail would be getting the mail once the results are made available online.