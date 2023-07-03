Home

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2023 by July 6; Know How To Check Scores At icai.org

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2023 Expected Date: To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2023 Expected Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate and Final results 2023 anytime soon. According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the ICAI CA Final and Inter Result for the May session will likely be announced between July 5 and July 6, 2023. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website at icai.org. To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Taking to Twitter, ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal wrote, “CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week , I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again..”

CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week , I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again.. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) July 1, 2023

Official Websites to Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023

How to Download ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at , , or . Look for the CA intermediate, final result link. Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number. The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the ICAI CA intermediate, final scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

The ICAI CA final 2023 examination was conducted between May 2 to 9 for Group 1. Meanwhile, for Group 2, the examination was held from May 11 to 17. The CA intermediate exam was held for Group 1 from May 3 to 10 and Group 2 from May 12 to May 18. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

