ICAI CA Results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced the Chartered Accountants result 2019 on its official website icaiexam.icai.org.

All those who appeared for the exam, are requested to visit the official website and check their results.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may check their results in a while.

The official notification which was released January 13 had stated that ICAI CA intermediate and foundation examination would be declared on Monday (February 3, 2020) or Tuesday (February 4, 2020).

How to Check ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Examination 2019:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI Official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Intermediate (Old and New) and Foundation result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Registration number/ PIN and the roll number in the ICAI result link

Step 5: Download the ICA CA Intermediate and Foundation result

The results will also be available via email or SMS and candidates should register for the same on the official website.