ICAI CA Results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the tentative date for the declaration of results of the Foundation Course and Final Course examinations. Notably, the ICAI CA Exam Result 2021 will be announced for both old and new courses either on February 10(evening) or on February 11, 2022.

Once released, candidates can check the ICAI CA Exam Result 2021 on the official websites of the institute, icai.org. The official notice issued by ICAI reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022."

The notice further adds, "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022."

According to the officials, the ICAI CA results 2021 dates have been announced by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI. Khandelwal took to Twitter and wrote, ”CA final and foundation results likely to be expected on 10/11th Feb.”

CA Foundation exams 2021 were conducted in December on 13,15,17 and 19, 2021 in offline mode, with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines. Candidates must note that to download their ICAI CA Exam Result 2021 from the official website, they need to log in with their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers.