Home

Education

ICAI CA Results 2026 declared at icai.nic.in; Check CA Foundation, Intermediate scorecard, download link

ICAI CA Results 2026 declared at icai.nic.in; Check CA Foundation, Intermediate scorecard, download link

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) January 2026 Foundation and Intermediate exam re

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter January Results 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) January 2026 Foundation and Intermediate exam results today, March 8, 2026. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate 2026 results by visiting the official website at icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.