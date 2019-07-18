ICAI CPT Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to release the results for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) at 6 PM on Thursday on the official website. Candidates can check their results for the ICAI CPT June 2019 exam by visiting the official website at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org at icai.nic.in.

The ICAI had released a notification stating the result declaration date and time on its website. The test was held on Sunday, June 16. A total of 21,930 students appeared for the CPT 2019 exam that was held in two sessions at 195 centres in India and five centres overseas.

Follow the steps below to check your ICAI CPT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, i.e., icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘ICAI CPT June 2019 Result’.

Step 3: Log in by entering your CPT June 2019 registration number or PIN number along with roll number.

Step 4: Enter the required details and click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can check their scores through SMS by typing,

CACPT(space)<Enter your six-digit CPT roll number here>, e.g., CACPT 000123 and send the message to 58888. The result can be accessed through all mobile services.