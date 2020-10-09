New Delhi: In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the ICAI CA 2020 exams. Notably, the exams that were scheduled to be held on November 2, 3, 6 and 7, 2020 will now be held on November 19, 21, 23, and 25. The paper-wise schedule will be released soon at www.icai.org. Also Read - CBSE Compartment 2020 Results For Class 10 & 12 Declared | Find Direct Link to Check Scores, Pass Percentage Here

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive students and or those having symptoms of the deadly disease can opt-out from November 2020 on self-declaration basis.

"Opt-Out option to the students who are suffering from COVID 19 or having symptoms of diseases shall be provided on a self-declaration basis and this option shall continue in operation during the conduct of entire November 2020 Examinations. The said scheme shall also be applicable to Centres/place of residence of students which turn out to be the containment zone during the exam dates. They will be allowed to carry forward their candidature with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions for next examination, i.e., May 2021 examination cycle", the ICAI said in a notification.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.