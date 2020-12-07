The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) postpones Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination paper-1 that was scheduled to be held tomorrow to 13th December due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. The admit cards issued would remain valid, the institute said in the statement released. Also Read - SSC CGL Exam: Exam Centre Change Window Opened at ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here
