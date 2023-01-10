live

ICAI Results 2022 Declared LIVE: 11.09% students qualify CA Final exams, Direct Link Here

Updated: January 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

CA Final, Inter November results out, links here
ICAI Results 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination results today, January 10. Students who appeared for the competitive exam can now check ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2022 on icai.org and icai.nic.in. The CA Final November 2022 exams were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022. The examinations for CA Intermediate were conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON ICAI RESULTS 2022 HERE

Live Updates

  • 11:59 AM IST

    CA Final Result 2022 Declared LIVE: How to become a Chartered Accountant?

    To become a Chartered Accountant (CA) in India, a candidate needs to follow these steps:

    1) Obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or any other related field from a recognized university in India.

    2) Register with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by filling out an application form and paying the required fee.

    3) Complete the Common Proficiency Test (CPT), which is a computer-based test held twice a year.

    4) Enroll in the Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) after clearing the CPT.

    5) Complete the IPCC course and clear the Intermediate level exam.

    6) Enroll in the Final course and complete the practical training requirement of three years under a practicing CA.

    7) Clear the Final level exam to become a fully qualified CA in India.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    CA Final Result Announced: Candidate shares his marksheet on Twitter

  • 11:45 AM IST

    ICAI Results 2022 Declared LIVE: In the ICAI CA Final result, only 13,969 out of 65,291 Group A students have been declared pass, where as in Group B, 12,053 out of 64,775 students have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of both ICAI CA Final Group A and Group B stands at 11.09%.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 LIVE: Step-by-Step Guide to Check ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result?


    *Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

    *Look for the CA intermediate, final result link.

    *Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number.

    *The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result will be displayed on the screen.

    *Download the ICAI CA intermediate, final scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 LIVE: Logging Credentials Required

    To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    ICAI Results Declared LIVE: ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022: Official Websites to Check Scores

    Candidates can download the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 by logging into the official website at icai.org. The results can also be accessed from the list of websites given below.

    icai.nic.in
    icaiexam.icai.org
    caresults.icai.org

  • 11:21 AM IST

    ICAI Results Live: Harsh Choudhary secures AIR 1 in CA Final Exams

  • 11:19 AM IST

    ICAI Results Live: What Are The Passing Criteria?

    The passing criteria for CA Final exams are 40 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 per cent in both or one group.

Published Date: January 10, 2023 11:10 AM IST

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST