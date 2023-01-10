live

ICAI Results 2022 Declared LIVE: 11.09% students qualify CA Final exams, Direct Link Here

To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

CA Final, Inter November results out, links here

ICAI Results 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination results today, January 10. Students who appeared for the competitive exam can now check ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2022 on icai.org and icai.nic.in. The CA Final November 2022 exams were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022. The examinations for CA Intermediate were conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode.

